Vi ties-up with SonyLIV to offer exclusive plans bundled with premium content

From sports properties like UEFA Champions League, WWE, Bundesliga, UFC to originals like Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, Maharani, Tabbar, Rocket Boys, Gullak Season 3; regional content like Salute, Kaanekkaane, Shantit Kranti and James and international shows The Good Doctor, Fantasy Island and Magpie Murders, SonyLIV has a bouquet of attractive content offerings appealing to audiences across age and interests. The new proposition will enable all Vi prepaid users to enjoy SonyLIV Premium without having to worry about data quota.