Viacom18 and Mondelez India pair up to celebrate singledom this Valentine’s Day

Furthermore, Mondelez India spokesperson said, “The association brings yet another rendition of our mantra to take a break and ‘Do Nothing’ even when the world pushes you to participate in the merriment of love this Valentine’s Day. Being at the center of today’s youth culture, the song ‘Single Single’ aids in molding our brand message the way they’d like to express and communicate to the rest of the world aka celebrate singlehood. Our strategic collaboration with Viacom18 will ensure unmatched entertainment across social media handles and spread cheer in India.”