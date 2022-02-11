Viacom18 and Mondelez India pair up to celebrate singledom this Valentine’s Day

The network to release the music video across its social media handles.
Viacom18, one of India’s leading media & entertainment networks, in association with the makers and bakers of some of nation’s favourite snacking brands, Mondelez India, is all set to release a lighthearted celebratory song ‘Single Single’ this Valentine’s Day. The song, created as a brand solution content for Cadbury 5 Star, will debut exclusively on Viacom18’s social media handles.
‘Single Single’ is a song that encapsulates Cadbury 5 Stars’ laissez faire positioning to “DoNothing”. The song is written and sung by Nikita Gandhi and stars celebrity influencer Anushka Sen. As part of this brand collaboration, Viacom18 has planned an extensive marketing blitz driving instream inventory and interstitial ads across its social media handles.
Commenting on this association Vivek Sharma, head – branded content, Viacom18, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Cadburys 5 Star and celebrate the festival of love with the country. ‘Single Single’ is a jovial song ensured to uplift the mood and normalize singlehood this Valentine’s Day. Through Nikhita Gandhi’s voice and Anushka’s grace, we have created a harmonious symphony that is sure to bring smiles.’
Furthermore, Mondelez India spokesperson said, “The association brings yet another rendition of our mantra to take a break and ‘Do Nothing’ even when the world pushes you to participate in the merriment of love this Valentine’s Day. Being at the center of today’s youth culture, the song ‘Single Single’ aids in molding our brand message the way they’d like to express and communicate to the rest of the world aka celebrate singlehood. Our strategic collaboration with Viacom18 will ensure unmatched entertainment across social media handles and spread cheer in India.”
‘Single Single’ will be posted across Viacom18’s social media pages mainly of COLORS TV – Instagram Handle and Facebook Page and MTV – Instagram Handle and YouTube Page along with Anushka Sen’s Instagram handle.
