Viacom18 and MTV Staying Alive Foundation are back with Season 2 of MTV Nishedh!

MTV Nishedh will air every Saturday and Sunday starting 19th November at 8PM on MTV India and VOOT.
After first season of the MTV Nishedh campaign that reached over 11 Mn + people across India, and the unique digital only spin off – MTV Nishedh Alone Together in 2020, Viacom18 and the MTV Staying Alive Foundation, are all set to bring back the behaviour change content campaign MTV Nishedh Season2. The comprehensive mass-media led intervention with multiple touch points, comprises a 10 episode TV series that fuses hard-hitting storylines with diverse messaging on relationships, sexual reproductive health, contraception usage, approaching abortion as a safe choice when faced with an unplanned pregnancy supported by The David and Lucile Packard Foundation and tuberculosis awareness to promote early testing supported by Johnson & Johnson.
Speaking about the campaign, Anshul Ailawadi, head – Youth & English Entertainment, Viacom18, says, “We believe that doing good is good for business, and that ethos drives our content choices too. The maiden season of MTV Nishedh performed well with a consolidated viewership of over 11 Mn and a growing digital following. We are excited to push the boundaries when it comes to content narratives and to shine the spotlight on topics that might be considered taboo.”
Georgia Arnold, executive director of MTV Staying Alive Foundation says, "I’m excited that we’ll be able to reach even more young people, empowering them to make informed choices about the social and health issues they encounter. With partners like Viacom18, it gives the campaign monumental leverage in terms of reach and engagement.”
On board as the cause ambassador, Arjun Kapoor says, “It’s important to speak up and break taboos. The youth of today have the spirit and fire to question societal conditioning, they just need a little support and awareness. MTV Nishedh arms them with exactly that, guised in relatable content the show will open up the minds of young India and ensure that they aren’t afraid to #KhulKeBol!”
The campaign aims to positively change attitudes and encourages the youth to speak openly about taboo issues. The series premieres on 19th November, every Sat – Sun at 8 PM on MTV, and anytime on VOOT. The campaign will also include digital and social media content on MTV Nishedh, MTV India and MTV Fully Faltoo social media pages.
(We got this information in a press release).