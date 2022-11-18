Viacom18 and MTV Staying Alive Foundation are back with Season 2 of MTV Nishedh!

After first season of the MTV Nishedh campaign that reached over 11 Mn + people across India, and the unique digital only spin off – MTV Nishedh Alone Together in 2020, Viacom18 and the MTV Staying Alive Foundation, are all set to bring back the behaviour change content campaign MTV Nishedh Season2. The comprehensive mass-media led intervention with multiple touch points, comprises a 10 episode TV series that fuses hard-hitting storylines with diverse messaging on relationships, sexual reproductive health, contraception usage, approaching abortion as a safe choice when faced with an unplanned pregnancy supported by The David and Lucile Packard Foundation and tuberculosis awareness to promote early testing supported by Johnson & Johnson.