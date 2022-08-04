Viacom18 Consumer Products revs up multi-city expansion for Roadies experiential franchise

Roadies Koffeehouz located in Mohali and Chandigarh, an endeavour with Leapster Restaurants, brings together enthusiasts as a collective to unwind and relax, powered by specialty coffee and gourmet chef-made comfort food. Roadies KoffeeHouz in Mohali Sector 82, provides all-day dining with specialty coffee, a custom blend of Gungegri estate Arabica and a Cherry AA robusta. The blend’s inspiration stems from the quintessential spirit of adventure and travel, personified by the Roadies community. Roadies Koffeehouz Chandigarh Sec 35, offers a distinguished speciality coffee blend, featuring arabica, and naturally processed robusta, each of which are roasted to perfection. All-day appetizing dining is accompanied by a health-conscious Fit Rider menu, that also includes plant protein (fake meat) options. Building on the Roadies Spirit, Roadies Koffeehouz has also partnered with multiple communities including biker groups, off-roaders, rappers, and entrepreneurs to promote local artists and entrepreneurs. To expand this community experience further, Viacom18 Consumer Products will increase its footprint with two more launches in Chandigarh itself, and across Patiala, Ludhiana and Ahmedabad, amongst other locations.