Viacom18 LIVE presents a new festival ‘Vh1 Lift Off’

Gaurav Mashruwala– head Viacom18 Live, said, “At Viacom18, we take pride in setting the stage for a new and unparalleled cultural experience with our latest IP, ‘Vh1 Lift Off’. We are happy to bring this unparalleled experience in the culture space, knowing fully well that brands associate with the youth and subcultures, and therefore giving an opportunity for them to work with each other at such a large scale.”