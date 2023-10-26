Viacom18 LIVE presents a new festival ‘Vh1 Lift Off’

The festival is set to debut in March 2024 in Mumbai.
Viacom18’s LIVE entertainment business and the official curators of Vh1 Supersonic (India’s first multi-genre music & lifestyle festival), Viacom18 LIVE, is all set to introduce a unique and experiential festival, ‘Vh1 Lift Off’. This new IP will be a landmark event that will bring together a host of experiences and subcultures, elevating India’s urban cultural scene.
Vh1 Lift Off is set to redefine the experiential and urban cultural landscape in India. As a celebration of 50 Years of hip hop and built with its culture and its community at heart, the IP aims to work towards creating a platform which is both relevant and beneficial to creators, brands, and consumers alike.
Its first edition will focus on subcultures like art, fashion/street fashion and dance, while music and hip hop will be at the heart of it. Addressing a unique gap in India’s experiential urban subculture landscape, the festival broadens the narrative beyond music and encompasses a multitude of subcultures. It speaks directly to the youth of today, offering an additive cultural experience that resonates with their diverse interests.
Gaurav Mashruwala– head Viacom18 Live, said, “At Viacom18, we take pride in setting the stage for a new and unparalleled cultural experience with our latest IP, ‘Vh1 Lift Off’. We are happy to bring this unparalleled experience in the culture space, knowing fully well that brands associate with the youth and subcultures, and therefore giving an opportunity for them to work with each other at such a large scale.”