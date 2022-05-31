Viacom18 pursues criminal action against cartels of pirates

He was produced before Esplanade Court on 23rd May 2022 wherein the Court has sent him to five days police custody considering the severity of the offence and upon request of the counsel appearing for the state. The Maharashtra Cyber Crime Cell has also frozen his bank account in which he has purportedly received the illegal proceeds of unlawful activities. He was apprehending his arrest for the last few months after his bail applications were rejected by the courts in Kolkata and Mumbai.