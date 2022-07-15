Viacom18 Studios partners with HeyHey! to launch NFTs for Shabaash Mithu

Shabaash Mithu, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, is directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios. The film is based on the life of the former Indian cricket team captain, Mithali Raj, who is considered one of the greatest female cricketers in the Indian squad. The film chronicles the ups and downs and moments of glory in her life. Intending to provide fans and audiences with a holistic experience of this film that transcends beyond the movie screens, Viacom18 Studios is foraying into the Web3 world. For this, the media company has partnered with HeyHey! to launch its Shabaash Mithu collection of NFTs and, in turn, build a thriving Web3 community of movie fans.