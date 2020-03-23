Viacom18 urges viewers to join in and #PauseForACause

Speaking on the initiative, Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO and MD, Viacom18 said, “At Viacom18, we are deeply invested towards using our presence to create awareness around issues however large or small. We have always leveraged the power of storytelling to ensure that our viewers become more socially responsible while being entertained. The current health and social crisis has created unprecedented disruption at the national and global level. While constant efforts are being made by the Government to keep it in control, we would like to play a small role to amplify the message. Keeping this in mind, we would like to pay our tribute to medical, paramedical and all other professionals who have been providing round the clock support during this pandemic with our campaign #PauseForACause - Cheer and Applause. We are deeply grateful for all their efforts. We urge citizens to practice social distancing, avoid travel & social gatherings at a personal level to help the Government flatten the curve for the greater good of the society.”