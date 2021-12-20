Viacom18’s Sonic celebrates 10 years of entertaining kids

Speaking on Sonic’s journey over the last decade, Nina Jaipuria, Head of Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “When we started our journey with Sonic a decade ago, we took a plunge in the highly competitive kids category. From then to now, Sonic has grown leaps and bounds. The success story of Sonic is a result of our kids first approach in driving innovation with pioneering homegrown content thus making Nickelodeon the leading franchise. We take great pride in Sonic’s success and are truly overwhelmed with the love it continues to receive from kids and advertisers alike. We are happy to have built a brand that is a destination that kids return to for their daily dose of entertainment and look forward to the next phase with enthusiasm and zeal.”