Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar inaugurates the Kulish School of Patrika Group

The epitome of the event was the keynote lecture by the Hon'ble Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar. He expressed, “I wish I were a kid; I would love to study at The Kulish School. This school is Rajasthan's pride and a priceless diamond. The Kulish School Will Set a Global Benchmark. Where the students of the school will go, I can't even imagine, as they will achieve much higher. The Kulish School will be a lasting investment in the future and the history of education, putting the family's name in golden words in the future of education."