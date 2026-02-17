Victorinox sharpens India focus on Swiss watches

Victorinox is repositioning its watch business in India, placing greater emphasis on Swiss manufacturing and in-house production at its facility in Delémont, Switzerland.

The company’s 17,800-square-metre Watch Competence Centre in the Swiss Jura consolidates design, prototyping, manufacturing and assembly under one roof. According to the brand, over 200 specialists work on components including cases, bezels and movement integration. Each watch undergoes a multi-stage process that can take up to two years. The facility also incorporates solar panels generating approximately 500,000 kWh annually.

In India, the repositioning is supported by a new campaign titled 'Spend Your Time Wisely', signalling a shift in communication towards watchmaking credentials.

The strategy is being led by Debraj Sengupta, managing director – Sales & Marketing, and Avirup Mukhopadhyay, head of marketing, Victorinox India.

Victorinox’s 2026 portfolio in India includes the Air Pro GMT Automatic, designed to track multiple time zones; Concept One, available in automatic and solar-powered variants; Dive Pro, certified to ISO 6425 standards with 300-metre water resistance; and Square One, featuring a square-case automatic design. Updated editions of the Maverick and I.N.O.X. Elegant collections are also being introduced.

The company said the move reflects a sharper focus on watchmaking as a core growth area in India.

