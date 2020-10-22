Viggy & Victor vouch for Social Distance Banking with IndusInd Bank

Meet Vignesh Pande aka ‘Viggy’ - a world-renowned ventriloquist and his audacious yet lovable puppet, ‘Victor’, who are both funny, as well as endearing and are here to discuss banking and financial matters, in their cute ways. The relationship between Viggy & Victor is arguably the ultimate example of responsiveness, timing, and control. This is how consumers like their banks to be – responsive and easy to deal with. Everyone likes to be in full control when it comes to their money, and IndusInd Bank takes pride in offering its customers just that. Viggy & Victor are one among us and reflect what everyone has experienced over the last 5-6 months.