Viggy & Victor vouch for Social Distance Banking with IndusInd Bank

The pandemic has changed the world and everything around – including the way customers bank! While it becomes necessary to follow social distancing in everything, Social Distance Banking has become the need of the hour. As a responsive brand, IndusInd Bank has always acknowledged the unstated needs of its customers. Therefore, it was necessary for IndusInd Bank to communicate that they are well equipped to cater to customer requisites, most thoughtfully, even amidst the ‘new normal’.
Meet Vignesh Pande aka ‘Viggy’ - a world-renowned ventriloquist and his audacious yet lovable puppet, ‘Victor’, who are both funny, as well as endearing and are here to discuss banking and financial matters, in their cute ways. The relationship between Viggy & Victor is arguably the ultimate example of responsiveness, timing, and control. This is how consumers like their banks to be – responsive and easy to deal with. Everyone likes to be in full control when it comes to their money, and IndusInd Bank takes pride in offering its customers just that. Viggy & Victor are one among us and reflect what everyone has experienced over the last 5-6 months.
Through a brand new, three-part digital campaign with Viggy & Victor, IndusInd Bank communicates about its products & services that are relevant during the current time. Coupled with some fine nuances of ventriloquism, in the first film Viggy & Victor explain the convenience that IndusInd Bank offers to its customers through its state-of-the-art Video KYC service. The second film scheduled to be launched around Diwali talks about the various offers by IndusInd Bank credit & debit cards carrying the premise of ‘Dil ki spending kyu rahe pending’. And, the third film is about India’s first social distancing credit card - Nexxt which comes with buttons on it. The card helps customers make transactions without coming in physical contact with anyone thereby maintaining social distancing.
Clutter-breaking and entertaining, Viggy & Victor are ready to welcome you to their humorous world with consumer insights at the core. So don’t forget to catch the magical duo across IndusInd Bank’s social media platforms - and get entertained while they do some #SocialDistanceBanking with IndusInd Bank.
