Vigo Video welcomes 2020 with 'Go Vigo Festival'

Vigo Video, India's fastest growing short-video platform, is all set to welcome the New Year with the 'Go Vigo Festival'. The annual festival will be celebrated with over 300 Vigo creators with fervor and zeal at Rang Manch Hall, Kolkata on Jan 4, 2020.
The grand festival, in its second year, will showcase the outstanding talent and feature an array of exciting awards and prizes including Vigo Beauty Queen, Vigo 2019 Top 10 Creators, Vigo Popular Talent of the year amongst others. The awards will be given to creators who regaled the audiences through the year with talented performances and innovative content on the Vigo Video app. In addition to the above participants also stand a chance to win an international holiday through a lucky draw!
The 4-hour event, beginning 4 pm will also witness enthralling performances by Vigo Video’s leading creators and performers who have been entertaining users with their appealing and interactive content.
Speaking on Go Vigo Festival, Head of Marketing Ashray Sachdeva said, "Vigo empowers creators to share the most entertaining and heartfelt stories from their daily lives as well as connecting with like-minded communities. ‘Go Vigo Festival' is an initiative where we celebrate our past year's milestones with an endeavor to recognize and reward talent and further strengthen the Vigo community. We are excited about hosting the Festival this year in Kolkata and look forward to interacting with our robust community."
With over 20 million monthly active users, Vigo Video entrusts users to share 'real' stories from their daily lives as well as connect with a like-minded community of similar people.
(We got this information in a press release.)