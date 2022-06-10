Viral Fission partners with Mia by Tanishq to drive GenZ's attention to its Romani Collection

The campaign was active for 5 days and garnered a total of 2.5Lac+ impressions PAN India.
Viral Fission, one of Asia’s largest and highly exclusive GenZ and tech-enabled platforms recently collaborated with Mia by Tanishq, India's leading contemporary jewellery brand. The association was aimed at using Viral Fission’s insight-led approach to drive conversations and GenZ attention towards Mia’s latest collection Romani.
The youth platform that pioneers in providing GenZ insights conducted a survey among its network to understand the perception of the GenZ demographic towards jewellery. The survey findings were further used to conceptualise and craft campaigns for the jewellery brand.
According to the survey, over 42% of GenZ respondents said that their jewellery makes them feel confident while 25% of the respondents said that their jewellery makes them feel unique. This sense of persona of the generation was captured by Viral Fission to develop personality filters for the GenZ to interact with. This filter was instrumental in driving the buzz to the Mia by Tanishq Instagram page and further getting the audience to engage with the brand’s social media.
Other questions from the survey revealed details such as what piece of jewellery would a GenZ prefer for their daily wear or what would they buy for themselves. These insights enabled Viral Fission to strategize activities for brand amplification. The ambassadors initiated conversations among their peers about their silver jewellery through Instagram likes and comments as well as sharing designs through peer-to-peer WhatsApp conversations.
Speaking on the success of this campaign Aditya Anand, Chief Revenue Officer said, “At Viral Fission, we pride ourselves on driving relevant conversations for brands through our insight-backed ideas and activations. Jewellery as a category has low resonance with the youth due to the shift in the larger global tastes and it is refreshing to see that brands like MIA by Tanishq are working closely with youth communities to change this perception and own the youth space. We look forward to more such associations and enable more empowerment of the youth of the nation”
Commenting on the same, Divya Patel, Brand Manager of Mia By Tanishq said, "Being one of the trendiest fine jewellery brands in India, Mia by Tanishq would like to resonate with the youth of today. Personalised communication is very important for any fine jewellery brand. With the great enthusiasm of the students and a strong network of Viral Fission, the Romani campaign worked really well for Mia. We at Mia by Tanishq are looking forward to such associations where we can work closely with the youth networks"
