Virat experiences ‘Winter during Summer’ in Blue Star’s latest campaign!

Speaking about the Blue Star range of air coolers, Mr B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, said, “I am glad that we haVE been able make our mark in the air coolers segment. Our range of air coolers with Cross Drift Technology is embedded with a host of unique features that makes it a preferred choice of consumers. ‘Summer Lage Winter Jaise’ is the main VALUe proposition highlighted in our new TV commercial featuring Virat Kohli for this range of Air Coolers. The Company continues to increase its inVestments in this product category, with the objectIVe of further enhancing Blue Star’s footprint in this segment.”