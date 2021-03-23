Virat experiences ‘Winter during Summer’ in Blue Star’s latest campaign!

The campaign has been crafted by FCB Interface.
Blue Star, India’s leading air conditioning and commercial refrigeration company, is promoting their range of powerful air coolers with their latest ad campaign. Featuring brand ambassador Virat Kohli, the campaign is just being released across the country and is already getting noticed. With this, the company has strengthened their association with Virat Kohli and looks forward to another exciting season.
The campaign revolves around the thought of ‘Summer Lage Winter Jaise’. And while the print advertisements show Virat in winter clothes to bring alive the thought, the TV commercial shows Virat unable to deliver his dialogue because the Blue Star air cooler makes him shiver. The campaign has also been extended to other platforms like OOH, digital, dealership collaterals and various important touch points.
Blue Star air coolers have the Company’s unique Cross Drift Technology which enables them to deliver truly powerful cooling even in the hottest of summers.
Speaking about the Blue Star range of air coolers, Mr B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, said, “I am glad that we haVE been able make our mark in the air coolers segment. Our range of air coolers with Cross Drift Technology is embedded with a host of unique features that makes it a preferred choice of consumers. ‘Summer Lage Winter Jaise’ is the main VALUe proposition highlighted in our new TV commercial featuring Virat Kohli for this range of Air Coolers. The Company continues to increase its inVestments in this product category, with the objectIVe of further enhancing Blue Star’s footprint in this segment.”
Robby Mathew, chief creative officer, FCB Interface, says “The target audience in the air cooler market is used to traditional adVERtising formats. And that is exactly what we wanted to challenge with this film.”