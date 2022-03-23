Virat Kohli becomes the brand ambassador and investor for Rage Coffee

Articulating about roping in Virat Kohli as a brand ambassador and investor, Bharat Sethi, Founder and CEO of Rage Coffee said, “Virat Kohli has set some unrivaled records in the top echelon of world cricket and is rightly known as the best batsman in the world. Apart from being a world-class athlete, Virat is also a fitness enthusiast who is committed to an attitude that fosters a healthy lifestyle and it seamlessly aligns with the ethos that Rage Coffee promotes. We are thrilled to have him onboard! Our association with him sets us on a journey where we envision perfection through our constant efforts directed at being the best in our segment. Rage Coffee and Virat both share a mutual objective – to strive for excellence!”