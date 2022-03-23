Virat Kohli becomes the brand ambassador and investor for Rage Coffee

Previously Rage Coffee had raised $5 million of growth capital as part of its Series A funding round led by Sixth Sense Ventures in Aug 2021.
Rage Coffee, the Delhi-based FMCG Company that manufactures, markets, and distributes innovative packaged coffee products has onboarded Virat Kohli as an investor and brand ambassador. This association between the adored Indian cricketer with one of the fastest growing and trailblazing FMCG brands would entrench Rage Coffee as a fan favorite in the market and create a pathway for customer acquisition. Previously Rage Coffee had raised $5 million of growth capital as part of its Series A funding round led by Sixth Sense Ventures in Aug 2021.
Being a caffeine innovation brand, Rage Coffee has always been associated with the curation of product range which supersedes the segment in superiority and originality; it has always been ahead of the conventional curve. The company’s popularity is driven by a strong community of Ragers who swear by the products offered by the company. The brand has swiftly scaled up to new territories since its inception in 2018 – selling extensively online and expanding the offline network to 35 distributors, 4 CFAs, 5 super stockists, covering 2500+ offline touchpoints across India.
Articulating about roping in Virat Kohli as a brand ambassador and investor, Bharat Sethi, Founder and CEO of Rage Coffee said, “Virat Kohli has set some unrivaled records in the top echelon of world cricket and is rightly known as the best batsman in the world. Apart from being a world-class athlete, Virat is also a fitness enthusiast who is committed to an attitude that fosters a healthy lifestyle and it seamlessly aligns with the ethos that Rage Coffee promotes. We are thrilled to have him onboard! Our association with him sets us on a journey where we envision perfection through our constant efforts directed at being the best in our segment. Rage Coffee and Virat both share a mutual objective – to strive for excellence!”
Speaking on the association with Rage Coffee, Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli said, “I’ve been using Rage Coffee products for some time, and, I am excited to be a part of its growth journey. The team at Rage Coffee has shown high levels of business execution and stupendous growth over the last couple of years. Rage Coffee has developed some trailblazing products that conforms with my innovative approach and aligns with my lifestyle. I see tremendous potential for the brand to become one of the most iconic coffee companies of our time.”
The brand is planning to expand its online presence and offline footprint Pan-India and will utilize the fresh capital for marketing and distribution purposes. Rage Coffee will also use the funds to scale production, launch innovative new products and add senior management talent.
(We got this information in a press release).