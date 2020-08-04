Vishesh Group appoints A B See as its Branding Partner

The mandate is to refurbish the brand presence and empower business inspite of the scenario.
Amidst the challenging times of Corona, Navi Mumbai based realtor –Vishesh Group is all set to up its marketing thrust. Led by Devendra Kedia, Vishesh Group is empowering its offerings with a fresh communication mix. Partnering A B See Brand Advisory as its AoR - the mandate is to refurbish the brand presence and empower business inspite of the scenario.
CEO, Vishesh Group, Devendra Kedia stated, “In this pandemic situation the need and desire for own home have increased as people have realized the importance of home. The emotion for a home is very much there. We can substantially see the increase in demand for budget housing. More than schemes, an insightful product with effective communication can achieve the same. A B See truly understands our vision and hence the partnership.”
The partnership began with the relaunch of the project Balaji Symphony and it bloomed with the OC (Occupation Certificate) campaign. The media has been spread across digital, radio, outdoor as well as OTT.
Amit Baid, founder, A B See Brand Advisory, added: “Our deep experience in real estate communications signifies consistency in branding across the times. The brand’s presence now will have a long term impact. Not just the current projects but the brand as a whole will benefit, measurably. The current challenge only adds to the creative-excitement.”
