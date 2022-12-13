Vishvas News concludes a fact-checking and verification fellowship programme for 10 major newsrooms in India

Rajesh Upadhyay, editor in chief, said, “Vishvas News is synonymous with trust and it has been our endeavour at Jagran New Media to deliver reliable and trustworthy news to our readers. Through this training programme, we, along with our fellow media practitioners have learned and promised to identify, cross-check, and debunk the false news circulating in the community. I would like to congratulate all the participants and also our partners Meta & the Internet and Mobile Association of India for giving us this opportunity to make a difference and for bringing change in the way journalism is perceived.