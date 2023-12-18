Vishvas News launches seventh edition of Sach Ke Sathi Seniors

Santosh K Patra, associate professor, head of media and entertainment management area and centre for media and entertainment studies (CMES), MICA, added, “As the academic partner of Sach Ke Saathi Seniors, we see it as an opportunity to address the issue of digital information literacy with Vishvas News. We have designed a curriculum by adopting an interactive and learner-centric pedagogy that not only imparts knowledge but also fosters critical thinking skills to tackle the challenges of fake news, misinformation, disinformation and malinformatiom which is prevalent like a menace in our society today.”