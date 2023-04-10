Vishvas News Organizes Workshop ‘Tools Review 2023’ for Empowering Fact-Check Community

Rajesh Upadhyay, Editor-in-Chief, Vishvas.News and Jagran New Media, said, “In recent years, concerns over the standards of journalistic integrity have risen. There have been wider shifts in news resourcing, which exerts influence on public trust in mainstream media. At Vishvas.News, we are committed to promoting information literacy and educating the media fraternity on ways to deal with ambiguity. Thus, the workshop was organized as our valiant attempt to equip fact-checkers with various tools that enhance their skills to identify and curb fake news.”