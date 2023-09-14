Vishvas.News introduces its WhatsApp Channel to help readers live an informed life

With new privacy features, users can now access the latest fact checks and alerts.
Jagran New Media's internationally awarded and trusted fact-checking wing, Vishvas News, is rolling out its WhatsApp Broadcasting Channel as Meta launches the feature in 150+ countries. Users can now get the latest fact-checks and alerts with relevant videos and practices on WhatsApp to lead a more secure, informed, and misinformation-free life.
An individual can join the Vishvas News WhatsApp channel without revealing any personal information such as their name or phone number and still receive updates. With accurate fact-checks, explanations, and alerts in video and multimedia formats, Vishvas News will help audiences avoid misinformation.
Commenting on the new channel, Rajesh Upadhyay, editor-in-chief, Jagran New Media, said, “For the last five years, Vishvas News has been empowering readers to identify & counter misformation successfully with fact check reports and media literacy training. This new channel will allow readers to choose our services through WhatsApp without sharing their numbers or other private information, and give one more touchpoint to the audience to successfully tackle fake news.”
The tech giant Meta describes the broadcasting tool as “a simple, reliable, and private way to receive important updates from people and organisations, right within WhatsApp.” Channels will be available via a new tab called Updates and users can follow different channels, which are separated from chats with family, friends, and communities. Organisations and influencers like BCCI, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and many others have launched their channels.
The new WhatsApp feature is a one-way broadcast tool for admins to communicate through different mediums such as texts, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. WhatsApp is building a searchable brand directory where users can find the Vishvas News channel for everything related to fact-checks, and updates on scams, misinformation and harmful claims.