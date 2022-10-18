Visionaries of Uttar Pradesh by News18 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand

A special evening to felicitate those who have contributed immensely in the progress of Uttar Pradesh.
News18 Network as India’s biggest news network has always been at the forefront of recognizing those who have created benchmarks in their respective fields and celebrating their achievements. News18 Uttar Pradesh/ Uttarakhand is all set to organize “Visionaries of Uttar Pradesh” a special evening to acknowledge these inspiring individuals who have played a pivotal role in the progress of Uttar Pradesh.
Honourable Dy. chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri. Brajesh Pathak and Cabinet Minister (Industrial Development) Shri. Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ will grace the event as chief guests and will felicitate the awardees.
The event will be hosted by celebrity anchor Aman Verma on 18th October in Lucknow. Viewers will witness the ultimate recognition of these famous personalities of Uttar Pradesh who have excelled in their respective fields.
