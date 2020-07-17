Vista Rooms hosts virtual celebrations for healthcare workers as part of their CSR campaign

Talking on this initiative, Vista Rooms co-founder, Amit Damani said “We know our frontline workers are in high-risk zones at all times, we do not want them to wait for the time when they are in the position to plan their travel. We've instead decided to show them the silver lining by helping them enjoy and feel on holiday virtually itself. We are overwhelmed by the responses we have received. Our team has conceptualized content suited to the medical practitioners, and we are all geared up for another session of an enthusiastic and engaging session for them.”

Vista Rooms team had started the Virtual Celebrations concept with individuals, corporates, communities, etc. a few weeks into the initial lockdown in March wherein they had celebrated special occasions of people or virtual offsite of companies online. The Virtual Celebrations campaign, a major hit already amongst companies and professional communities during the initial lockdown phase in March, has been brought back to solely focus on giving healthcare workers a chance to de-stress. It is a unique concept created for medical practitioners to bond with colleagues from all over the country and connect in a virtual space that promises unbridled fun and camaraderie. Vista Rooms is also aiming to connect with doctors from Kokilaben, Apollo, Borron Stanley (Chennai), Mahalaxmi Nursing Home & many other hospitals from Delhi, Bangalore, and other areas too for sessions of fun that enable our caregivers to look after themselves for a while!