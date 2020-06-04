Vistaprint launches face shields for extra protection amidst COVID-19

The convenient and comfortable face shields come with a large clear visor for maximum visibility and are equipped with an adjustable head strap which will allow it to fit perfectly. The forehead padding in the shield allows usage for long hours without any irritation or discomfort. The shield is 9.5x10.9 inches which offers full coverage of the face for enhanced protection. The brand has also designed the shield in such a way that it allows ample room for other equipment such as face masks and goggles to be worn with ease, available at their own e-commerce platform.