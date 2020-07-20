Vistaprint launches personalised printed hand gloves

It's a latest addition to Vistaprint's Covid-related portfolio.
With our economy gradually unlocking and people returning to work, leading online printing company, Vistaprint has now launched personalised cotton hand gloves. The 100% cotton hand gloves are available at Rs. 200 for a single unit.
The latest addition to Vistaprint's Covid-related portfolio is a pair of personalised hand gloves where customers can add a design of their choice. They are washable, reusable, and white in colour. These personalised gloves are perfect for personal use in a non-medical setting. For bulk orders, the gloves can be purchased at Rs. 1000 for 10 units (or Rs. 100 a pair) and Rs. 7500 for 100 units (or Rs. 75 a pair).
Speaking on the development, Bharath Sastry, CEO of Vistaprint India said, “We are attempting to be adaptable and step into the new normal which is here to stay for the foreseeable future. In this new normal, caution is going to be the watchword. With this mind, Vistaprint is delighted to launch personalised hand gloves. The hand gloves can act as an added layer of caution for businesses and individuals, who can also have some fun while personalizing them”
(We got this information in a press release).