Vistaprint unveils COVID-19 templates and face masks on its website

Speaking on the initiative, Bharath Sastry, CEO of Vistaprint India said, “Effective and constant communication is critical to our fight against COVID-19. Thus, we are thrilled to offer customisable products for individuals and businesses that may prove significant in spreading awareness across a large audience. These include compelling illustrations and messages that are very easy to customize, to observe preventive measures like social distancing, washing hands thoroughly, etc. We believe that this initiative will help further in people staying safe and coming out of this challenging period unscathed.”