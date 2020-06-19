Vivendi partners with My Earth Concert

“We do not inherit this planet from our ancestors, but we borrow it from our children. If we want to create a more environmentally conscious society, then we have to reach out to children, and the best way is through music. I am very excited to perform for the My Earth Songs concert, which will provide much needed meaningful entertainment to children, especially during these Pandemic times. As a supporter of UNICEF I encourage everyone to join us so that together we can Reimagine a better future for every child because children are the hidden victims of the COVID-19 Pandemic,” said Ricky Kej.