Vivendi partners with My Earth Concert

Partnered on World Music Day, 21 June 2020 to celebrate UNICEF’s work for children around the world.
Vivendi is partnering with Grammy Award winning composer and music producer and UNICEF India celebrity supporter, Ricky Kej, for the My Earth Concert For Every Child on World Music Day, 21 June 2020. The Concert, in support of UNICEF’s work for children around the world will be live streamed and broadcast online globally.
An ensemble cast of six Grammy Award winning and two Grammy Nominee musicians from around the world that create music for children will perform songs composed for children that focus on raising awareness on environment protection and sustainability.
“Vivendi is delighted to support Ricky Kej on this collection of songs for children-everywhere. Ricky’s commitment to spreading kindness and goodwill to better the planet is totally in line with what Vivendi is already doing with Paddington Bear and UNICEF. It is a wonderful message to be spreading after recent events across the globe. Thank you Ricky” said Simon Gillham, Vivendi Senior Executive Vice President Communications and Member of the Management Board.
“We do not inherit this planet from our ancestors, but we borrow it from our children. If we want to create a more environmentally conscious society, then we have to reach out to children, and the best way is through music. I am very excited to perform for the My Earth Songs concert, which will provide much needed meaningful entertainment to children, especially during these Pandemic times. As a supporter of UNICEF I encourage everyone to join us so that together we can Reimagine a better future for every child because children are the hidden victims of the COVID-19 Pandemic,” said Ricky Kej.
“Our vision at Vivendi and Havas is to make a meaningful difference through everything we do. We are indeed, delighted to support Ricky’s endeavor to building a better planet by harnessing the power of music through these songs for children that are both educative and entertaining and look forward to enabling the message of kindness and goodwill travel across the globe through this small step” said Vishnu Mohan, Chairman Havas Group & Vivendi Committee for India & South East Asia.
The concert will feature select songs from the ‘My Earth Songs’ album, written by Ricky Kej and launched jointly by Ricky Kej and UNICEF in 2018. The album with 27 songs for children and young people highlights the situation of the planet and the actions we the citizens of the planet need to take to ensure a clean, green and prosperous world for future generations. They focus on the Sustainable Development Goals and are a great learning tool for all children and adults.
The concert also aims to raise awareness around UNICEF’s response for children as the world grapples with the COVID-19 Pandemic. Donations received from this world-wide concert will support UNICEF’s #Reimagine campaign that seeks to prevent the COVID-19 Pandemic from becoming a lasting crisis for children globally.
My Earth Concert For Every Child will be live streamed and broadcast on June 21 at 8:00 PM EST and 8:00 PM IST on www.MyEarthSongs.com, www.dailymotion.com/rickykej, on multiple Facebook and Instagram pages, including those of UNICEF, UNCCD, Ricky Kej and many other partners.
The feed of this concert is also supported and available on several DTH platforms including - Dish D2H, TataSky, OTT platforms including Tik Tok, Zee 5, MX Player, Vodafone Play, Hungama Music, Idea, and televised on Zee café and Zee ETC
This will also be exclusively available on YouTube on the T Series channel.
