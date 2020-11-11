vivo delights its customers with a heart-warming campaign #SmileWalaDiya

Expressing his delight on the launch of the brand campaign, Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “This year has been incredibly tough for all of us as we embraced the new normal and had to become socially distant. Therefore, the festival of Diwali becomes even more significant since it brings together people to celebrate and enjoy with their loved ones. With #SmileWalaDiya campaign, we wanted to focus on how creating smiles are as essential to light you up as an individual as is lighting up places around us during the festival. We are extremely encouraged by the delight of our consumers through the campaign which makes us believe stronger in our brand purpose. We wish our consumers a very happy Diwali and hope that all of us light up a #SmileWalaDiya this year for those around us – bringing in even more smiles in the times to come!”