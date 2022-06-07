VKC Nuts ropes in Amrita Raichand as its brand ambassador

Launches BACTOPURE, India's first “Pathogen-Free” range of Nuts & Dry Fruits.
VKC Nuts, India's leading fully integrated farm to fork Nuts & Dried Fruits Company, has roped in the former Indian actress, nutritionist and celebrity chef, Amrita Raichand as a brand ambassador. With this association, VKC’s signature brand Nutraj has also announced the launch of Bactopure, a breakthrough category of nuts and dry fruits, making it the only brand in the Indian market to adhere to international standards of hygiene and purity for the category. Nutraj Bactopure offers “Pathogen-Free” product range of a variety of nuts and dry fruits.
Sharing her joy on the association, Amrita Raichand said, “As a mother and a nutritionist, I regularly come across questions on the benefits of nuts & dry fruits, how to choose the best quality, where should we buy them from, and many more. I feel extremely delighted to have associated with a brand that considers health and hygiene as paramount. With Nutraj as a partner, I hope I am able to bust the myths around the consumption of nuts and draw some light on the importance of consuming the right quality of nuts. I look forward to this journey of good health and great choices”.
Gunjan Jain, managing director, VKC Nuts said, “Amrita Raichand is a perfect fit for our brand which is focussed on purity, health, and hygiene. Being a certified nutritionist along with a celebrity influencer, we couldn’t have found a better representative of our brand. With Amrita onboard, we hope to be able to not only highlight the importance of including nuts & dry fruits in our daily lives but consuming them in the purest and most exciting ways”.
Amrita Raichand, a celebrated name in the industry dons many hats. She is a lifestyle chef, certified nutritionist, Tedx Speaker, anchor and a writer. She also has her YouTube Channel named Amrita Raichand - Chef and Beyond.
VKC Nuts, the parent company of Nutraj is the only company to have a ready facility to pasteurize its products. In an age of a rapidly developing hygiene and health sensibility of the upmarket consumer, Bactopure is a big differentiator that can lead the consumer towards making an aware and informed choice. Each pack of Nutraj Bactopure comes with a QR code that can display the actual certificate from a government approved lab to back up the claim.