VKC Nuts ropes in Amrita Raichand as its brand ambassador

Sharing her joy on the association, Amrita Raichand said, “As a mother and a nutritionist, I regularly come across questions on the benefits of nuts & dry fruits, how to choose the best quality, where should we buy them from, and many more. I feel extremely delighted to have associated with a brand that considers health and hygiene as paramount. With Nutraj as a partner, I hope I am able to bust the myths around the consumption of nuts and draw some light on the importance of consuming the right quality of nuts. I look forward to this journey of good health and great choices”.