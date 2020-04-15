VMate Corona Anthem, which encourages all in fight against pandemic

Sapna Chaudhary, who has appeared in the 11th edition of popular television reality show Bigg Boss and Bollywood films such as ‘Nanu Ki Jaanu’ and ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’, has performed on the VMate Corona Anthem and shared a video of the same on the app. Sapna also took to her official Instagram and Facebook profiles to share the VMate Corona Anthem. The video was posted as part of the Day 17 of the ongoing #21DaysChallenge on the platform, which was launched by VMate to keep users creatively engaged at their homes during the countrywide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address to the nation on March 24. Under the hashtag challenge, the platform offers a fresh challenge to its users each day and the best video are awarded and showcased on a dedicated H5 in-app page on the app. The videos of Sapna and others on the VMate Corona Anthem can be seen through http://s.vmate.com/eqmlVeqveb.