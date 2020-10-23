Voltas Beko celebrates Durga Puja with special Instagram AR filters

View this post on Instagram

This year, letâs welcome Durga Ma home without stepping out. Hereâs how: STEP 1- Head over to our Instagram homepage STEP 2- Follow us STEP 3- Turn on our AR Filter STEP 4- Tap the screen to unveil Durga Ma STEP 5- Share the happiness with us & your loved ones Best entries will win a Bluetooth speaker! To know more about our T&C, visit: https://bit.ly/34hTflu