Voltas Beko celebrates Durga Puja with special Instagram AR filters

Urges people to celebrate the festival at home at the click of a button.
Keeping consumer centricity and innovation at heart, Voltbek Home Appliances Private Limited (Voltbek) - a JV between India’s No. 1 AC Brand, Voltas and Europe’s leading consumer durables player, Arçelik, has launched a dynamic Instagram AR filter, urging people to celebrate Durga Puja at home and seek blessings of the goddess at the click of a button.
An occasion of pure exuberance, human connection and collective expression of joy, Durgo Pujo celebrations will certainly be impacted due to the social gathering restrictions this year. Instead of community celebrations in sprawling pandals, people will be forced to social distance and celebrate in the confinement of their homes. Aiming to add some cheer to the festive season, Voltas Beko is trying to need to find new ways to light happiness and spread positivity. The brand has partnered with its Digital Agency- Interactive Avenues, Gurgaon in order to help users bring the celebration home, with the special Durga Pujo 2020 Instagram Filter.
The beautifully made filter simply teleports users to the ambience, sounds and spirit of Pujo. It is pretty simple to activate as well. You just need to visit Voltas Beko homepage , on Instagram and select the Filter section.
As it opens, you just need a simple tap to unfurl the curtains and reveal a wonderful idol of Durga Ma along with the triumphant sounds of dhols and bells. There’s also a visual of the Mela around the Pandals, all you have to do is tap the screen once more. With this filter, Voltas Beko is enabling people to take countless selfies, videos with the idol and almost instantly share with their loved ones- making it all the more easier to spread happiness.
The special filter is also complemented by a contest activity where the top 3 entries (selfies and videos with the filter) from the users will win a brand new Bluetooth speaker, making it all the more exciting and shareable.
Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Jayant Balan, Sr VP and Chief Executive Officer, Voltas Beko said, “The pandemic has altered all aspects of our lives, including festivals and celebrations. As India tries to flatten the curve, it is the duty of each and every individual to adhere to social distancing restrictions and celebrate responsibly. With the incredible rise of virtual meetings in the past few months, we thought it would be perfect to come out with an Instagram filter that helps people celebrate responsibly in the new normal.”
To make the process of owning a new product easier for customers, Voltas has launched its Mahotsav Offer, through which customers can avail attractive Cash Back offers through various Credit & Debit Cards, easy Finance Schemes through NBFCs, and Extended Warranty Schemes, on all their products. The brand has introduced multiple finance offers, which include 10% Cash back on select Credit & Debit Cards from multiple banks, and Easy EMI Finance offer through NBFCs. Consumers will also witness a visually appealing display of new range of Voltas Beko products, comprising of Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Microwaves and Dishwashers.
