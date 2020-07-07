Voot and Kailash Kher come together to present Nayii Udaan

Speaking about his collaboration with VOOT Kailash Kher expressed, “This is the fourth edition of Nayii Udaan, but contrary to our LIVE events over the last three years, this will be the first time that we will be streaming this digitally, exclusively on Voot. Like every year, we have received an overwhelming response and I am looking forward to the audience reaction to all the melodious performances from some of the most talented upcoming musicians of India. The main aim of Nayii Udaan is to give these talented young musicians across our country a platform to showcase their talent. Over the last few years, we have been blessed and empowered 25 musicians and four lead singers, some of them who were previously employed as engineers and now are just following their passion. They are doing extremely well and inspiring many talented musicians.”