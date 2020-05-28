Voot expands its content play to edutainment – partners with upGrad

VOOT, home to hours of exciting entertainment content across formats and genres, with this thoughtful partnership, is pioneering the cause for young Indian professionals by providing them quality upskilling content as part of its repertoire. A dedicated upGrad segment on the VOOT app will unleash its viewers into a pool of informative content around the new-age domains of Data Science, Blockchain, Tech and Management, which are carefully curated by upGrad’s in-house content team to help working professionals enhance their employability quotient. Additionally, to provide in-depth and accurate knowledge, the playlist will also include new-age anecdotes in the form of snackable videos and sessions hosted by industry leaders and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs). The segment will include upGrad Shotgyaan, Crash course in Data Science and a recently curated interesting list of Work From Home (WFH) tech tips as starters with frequent additions being made to the binge-watch content library.