Voot expands its content play to edutainment – partners with upGrad

Industry experts to offer young working professionals & students insights on diverse topics.
In these unprecedented times, Indian consumers across demographics and geographies are opting for the digital route to access services across industries. The two industries that have witnessed a spectacular growth during such times are OTT video platforms & the online education industry. The association between VOOT, India’s leading streaming platform and upGrad, India’s largest online higher education company opens a doorway for consumers and working professionals to seamlessly access the best of entertainment and education videos, all under one roof.
VOOT, home to hours of exciting entertainment content across formats and genres, with this thoughtful partnership, is pioneering the cause for young Indian professionals by providing them quality upskilling content as part of its repertoire. A dedicated upGrad segment on the VOOT app will unleash its viewers into a pool of informative content around the new-age domains of Data Science, Blockchain, Tech and Management, which are carefully curated by upGrad’s in-house content team to help working professionals enhance their employability quotient. Additionally, to provide in-depth and accurate knowledge, the playlist will also include new-age anecdotes in the form of snackable videos and sessions hosted by industry leaders and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs). The segment will include upGrad Shotgyaan, Crash course in Data Science and a recently curated interesting list of Work From Home (WFH) tech tips as starters with frequent additions being made to the binge-watch content library.
Speaking on the initiative, Akash Banerji, Head- AVOD business, VOOT said, “In these times, with digital assuming a decisive role in a user’s life, our objective with VOOT is to deliver a truly enriching and inclusive content slate that elevates the user experience and engagement. Blending our entertainment proposition with learning through this partnership with upGrad, is not only an innovative solution for young minds, but also enables us to widen our reach and user base.
Announcing the partnership, Gaurav Kumar – President, Corporate Development said, “Young India is hooked on to the OTT platforms for their daily dose of entertainment and therefore, it is exciting to have a special window that seamlessly lands them to a new-age upskilling content playlist, that will add up to their professional growth at large. With our insightful storytelling format and innovative execution, we look forward to shedding the stereotypical emotion attached with education of being serious.”
Explore the best of Entertainment and edutainment at one click on VOOT!
(We got this information from a press release.)