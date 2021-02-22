VOOT launches interactivity for Colors fiction shows

From the country's biggest reality shows to most popular fiction dramas, Voot has been at the forefront of non-fiction interactivity, truly building a dual screen experience. By creating unique and engaging experiences enabling fans to come on their favourite shows as well as empowering them by providing a platform to share their opinions through properties like Bigg Boss fantasy league and KBC play along, VOOT has garnered over a phenomenal 3Million interactivity entries. To further the engagement around its fiction content, the platform has now launched Interactivity for popular shows like Pinjara and Ishq Mein Marjawan, that has propelled the interactivity by 2X.