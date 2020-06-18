VOOT partners with Cult.Fit & Isha Foundation

The partnership focuses to provide content that promotes physical & spiritual well-being.
To help de-stress and cope up with the current situation, people are increasingly turning to digital platforms to maintain physical and mental well-being. VOOT, India’s leading streaming platform understands this, and has associated with Cult.Fit, India’s biggest health and fitness start-up and Isha Foundation, founded by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev that aims to bring physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing. The partnership opens doorways for its users to seamlessly access the best of fitness workouts and provide solace and guidance on how to stay calm through such trying times. With these thoughtful partnerships, VOOT, home to 70,000 hours of entertaining content across formats and genres is now diversifying the content under the larger umbrella thought of body, mind & soul, beyond the core offerings of new shows, originals and movie titles.
Speaking on the initiative, Akash Banerji, Head- AVOD business, VOOT, said, “As we battle with uncertainty and tough times, there is a need for positivity and calmness in our daily lives. With digital consumption taking an upward swing, our aim at VOOT is to deliver content that is as diverse as it is relevant. By strengthening partnerships across industries, we believe in giving the best experiences to our consumers. Considering the implications of the on-going crisis on the direct consumer, through our collaborations with Cult.Fit, Isha Foundation and upGrad, we look forward to consistently work towards offering a wider and deeper content library to our viewers to keep them fit – mind, body and soul.”
In association with Cult.Fit, the DIY workout segment will engage its viewers with 12 episodes of workout sessions every week. The segment will include some of the most intense workout sessions such as high intensity interval training (HIIT) focusing on endurance, and mobility which have been carefully curated to help beginners achieve adequate levels of fitness.
Speaking about the association, Naresh Krishnaswamy, Head of Growth & Marketing at Cult.Fit said “With the pandemic, people have become more conscious and are gravitating towards working out from home. This has led to a tremendous number of users working out with us on our platform. At a time when there is such a demand for health and fitness, the partnership with VOOT will prove to be strategically viable for both businesses. Together our objective is to expand our reach and help users avail the best content we have to offer from the comfort of their homes.”
Speaking about the partnership, Isha Foundation said “The world is going through very challenging times. Many people are experiencing anxiety, fear and loneliness. This darshan series from Sadhguru is an offering to enhance inner balance and spiritual wellbeing of all. We hope it will be able to uplift people’s spirit and help them tide through this crisis.”
(We got this information from a press release.)