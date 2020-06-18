VOOT partners with Cult.Fit & Isha Foundation

Speaking on the initiative, Akash Banerji, Head- AVOD business, VOOT, said, “As we battle with uncertainty and tough times, there is a need for positivity and calmness in our daily lives. With digital consumption taking an upward swing, our aim at VOOT is to deliver content that is as diverse as it is relevant. By strengthening partnerships across industries, we believe in giving the best experiences to our consumers. Considering the implications of the on-going crisis on the direct consumer, through our collaborations with Cult.Fit, Isha Foundation and upGrad, we look forward to consistently work towards offering a wider and deeper content library to our viewers to keep them fit – mind, body and soul.”