VOOT SELECT and COLORS INFINITY to showcase Arsenal TV shows

Football is the most watched and followed sport in the world and the fanfare in India has been rising exponentially, with legendary clubs like Arsenal FC being amongst the most popular clubs in the country. Fans will get an even more immersive experience and insight to the matches through special programming and exclusive access to club related content they never had before.
Along with complete matches of Arsenal FC in the Premier League, European and FA Cup, viewers can watch the exclusive programming of Arsenal World and Arsenal 360, as well as unforgettable moments from previous seasons including the season of ‘The Invincibles’. Furthermore, Arsenal TV will be a window to the training videos, interviews of manager Mikel Arteta, star players Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Granit Xhaka, David Luiz and the rest of the squad.
