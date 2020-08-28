Voot Select and Vh1 India kick-off 2020 Video Music Awards

Bringing the first major event to viewers, Ferzad Palia, Head – Voot Select, Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said “We’re living in extraordinary times during which music has kept up spirits and been one of the primary sources of entertainment for most of us. At Vh1 India, we continue to ply viewers with the best and latest of lifestyle, music & music-related content including the biggest award shows and events. Along with Vh1 India, showcasing the 2020 VMA on Voot Select is yet another step in satiating the entertainment and content needs of viewers by letting them choose their preferred mode and platform of consumption. We’re constantly scaling the reach of our offerings for viewers, thus keeping them perpetually entertained.”