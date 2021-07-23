Voot Select brings the largest-ever direct to OTT Film Festival in India

Voot Select Film Festival boasts of some exemplary work of art that focuses on socially relevant topics coupled with inspiring stories that challenge conventions and showcase #IndiaUnfiltered. The movies that will be a part of the film festival include Natkhat, Shuruaat Ka Twist (anthology), Ek Duaa, Love in the Times of Corona (anthology), Jaan Jigar, Lines, The Shaila(s) and Lihaaf. While the globally renowned and Oscar entrant Natkhat challenges patriarchy that has been embedded in our society and highlights gender equality, Ek Duaa, throws light on gender discrimination in a family set-up while Shuruaat Ka Twist, is an omnibus of 6 short films mentored by Rajkumar Hirani, Vikramaditya Motwane, Raj Kumar Gupta and Amit V. Masurkar, offering varied interpretations of the theme of ‘Twist’ through short stories. A gripping satirical narrative The Shailas will showcase a tumultuous relationship, wrought by class and caste boundaries, while Jaan Jigar will deal with the issue of moral policing around ‘love’ in a small town of North India. Lihaaf, based on one of the most celebrated masterpieces of author Ismat Chughtai by the same name, will throw light on the same-sex love and freedom of speech for women, in a male-dominated society. The anthology Love, In The Times Of Corona, backed by joyous and magnanimous storytelling, explores the current turbulent time when the whole world is reassessing what's most important in their lives with a deeper understanding. Lines, set in 1999, chronicles the life of a young girl who is divided by borders with her husband and how she returns to him.