Voot Select launches its first ever Kannada original web series ‘Humble Politiciann Nograj’

Director Saad Khan said, “The art of taking something serious and turning it around with a dash of humour is a difficult thing to do. We approached writing the script keeping in mind that if our jokes are funny on paper, it would mostly translate to the visuals as well. The different shades of ‘Humble Politiciann Nograj’ as a zany character shines through his eccentricity. Danish is a thinking actor and embodies Nograj with ease and comic finesse. Also, the genre of our show touches on political satire, and since all our characters are fictitiously funny, we are confident that it will leave our audiences entertained.”