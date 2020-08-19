Voot Select to launch 'The Gone Game'

The show has been shot remotely during the lockdown and will stream on Voot Select starting 20th August 2020.
Voot Select, India’s fastest growing premium video-on-demand service, is all set to launch its next big original The Gone Game. As a service that launched just on the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic, Voot Select has truly unleashed the potential of OTT. Backed with its critically and commercially acclaimed shows like Asur, Marzi, The Raikar Case and Illegal, the next from VOOT Select - made for stories is The Gone Game – a show that breaks the barriers of space and location to deliver on a gripping and compelling story.
Voot Select has noted a stellar growth trajectory and with offerings such as the upcoming season of Bigg Boss being available on the platform before TV, launch of premium content in regional languages and originals like The Gone Game, the platform is all set to further accelerate its growth in the next few months.
Speaking about the journey of Voot, Gourav Rakshit, COO, Viacom18 Digital Ventures said: “Voot has had a tremendous growth trajectory since launch. Being the last entrant in the broadcaster backed OTT category, we quickly catapulted to being the second largest AVOD player. We launched Voot Select on the heels of the ongoing pandemic, however the lockdown truly unlocked the value of a premium service and in a very short time frame we have grown to be home to some of the best original and international content.”
Shot entirely in isolation during the lockdown, The Gone Game has been executed through remote direction, ingenious cinematography and limited equipment. Marked by nuanced performances and inimitable viewing experience, the show will build intrigue and unravel a mystery at every step of the way. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, The Gone Game is a one of a kind and a never-seen-before concept that puts creative freedom in the hands of the cast of the series to innovate while shooting from their homes.
Commenting on the launch of The Gone Game, Ferzad Palia, Head – Voot Select, Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18 said, “Voot Select has had a tremendous first 150 days. Subscriber growth has surpassed all estimates by a long, long way. This spectacular success of the platform comes on the back of Originals, Before TV Content & our International offering. The lockdown has provided a further boost to the rapid rise in subscriber growth. We have innovatively navigated through the challenges of the lockdown and continued to create the best in content and viewing experience for our audience. The Gone Game has a gripping storyline, top drawer cast, and has been shot entirely from home with utmost precision and skill. The thrill and excitement of the show will deliver top-notch entertainment.”
Set in a global pandemic, with a nation in lockdown, the story starts amidst a mysterious disappearance. Sahil Gujral is gone. Did he fall prey to the virus? Or is something more sinister at play? 2020 has changed the world forever, but for the Gujral family, the nightmare has just begun.Backed with a power-packed cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rukhsar Rehman, Lubna Salim, Indraneil Sengupta, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia, The Gone Game will stream on Voot Select 20th August, 2020 onwards.
Sukesh Motwani of Bodhi Tree Multimedia said, “It will not be wrong to say that we made it from scratch as we were working with very limited resources and shooting entirely from home. It was challenging but our entire team in association with Voot Select and Nikhil Nagesh Bhat built the concept and storyline of the show creatively without compromising on the output. We were lucky to have a fantastic cast and crew that collectively helped us put a great show together. We are certain that the audience are in for a thrilling ride.”
