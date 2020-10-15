Voot Select to showcase fresh episodes of Shark Tank – Season 12 alongside US telecast

Showcasing the latest season alongside the US on the streaming platform and television, Ferzad Palia, Head – Voot Select, Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “Every new season of Shark Tank sees its popularity go through the roof in India. Bringing the show to Voot Select has seen a multi-fold growth in viewership, thus for the new season we decided to go a step further by streaming the show on the same day as its US telecast. Which will be followed by a double-episode premiere on Colors Infinity for television audience in India.”