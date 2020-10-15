Voot Select to showcase fresh episodes of Shark Tank – Season 12 alongside US telecast

With a new episode every Saturday, Voot Select premieres season 12 in India on October 17.
“The road to riches is never straight and narrow. It can be riddled with financial land mines.”
Kevin O’Leary’s words couldn’t ring truer in present time, where the pandemic has made life even harder for entrepreneurs. But as sharks never stop moving ahead, so does life in the business-world, as the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy® Award-winning business-reality show returns despite the pandemic with new health and safety protocols in its latest season. Premiering internationally, season 12 will be available to viewers in India at the same time as the US, streaming exclusively on Voot Select on Saturday October 17; along with a double-episode television premiere on Colors Infinity on Saturday October 24 at 9pm.
Showcasing the latest season alongside the US on the streaming platform and television, Ferzad Palia, Head – Voot Select, Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “Every new season of Shark Tank sees its popularity go through the roof in India. Bringing the show to Voot Select has seen a multi-fold growth in viewership, thus for the new season we decided to go a step further by streaming the show on the same day as its US telecast. Which will be followed by a double-episode premiere on Colors Infinity for television audience in India.”
He further added, “This season is even more unique, as the show adapts to the harsh consequences of the pandemic and many of the products and ideas being featured have evolved as a direct result to the new reality of life around the world. Shark Tank has been a source of inspiration for viewers globally, motivating aspiring entrepreneurs to go the extra mile in realizing their start-up dream.”
Season 12 of the show was filmed for the first time ever in Las Vegas, and our favorite Sharks in the new season are joined by new guest-Sharks – Blake Mycoskie, founder of TOMS and co-founder of Madefor, Kendra Scott, founder and CEO, Kendra Scott, LLC and Kevin Harrington, American entrepreneur and business thought leader.
Shark Tank has become a culturally defining series that gives people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires. This season will feature more pandemic-related innovations and products on the show. And the entrepreneurs are hungrier than ever before, having to already experience the major negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, as they pitch not only for their business but also a last-resort to their livelihood.
