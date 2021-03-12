VOOT Select turns 1

Launched with the brand promise of ‘made for stories’ that are differentiated and compelling, Viacom18’s premium SVoD offering VOOT Select has emerged as the fastest growing Indian OTT platform to hit a landmark milestone of one million active direct paying subscribers in less than a year of launch. The newest kid on the block has in a short period of time emerged as a formidable game changer by creating disruptive and innovative viewing experiences through fresh stories and category defining initiatives. Digital first strategies like 24 hours before television windowing of network content, high decibel immersive experiences, International content and multi award winning originals have all been growth drivers for the platform. Adding to the content diversity, Voot Select will also be the new home to Showtime content in India and the exclusive destination for upcoming Paramount+ shows in the country. The diverse repertoire of international content will include much awaited titles such as Dexter (Limited Series), Ray Donavan Feature-Length Film, The First Lady from showtime and Frasier (Reboot) & Why Women Kill S2 from Paramount+ amongst others, expected to premiere on the platform in India.