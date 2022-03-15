Voxbox rebrands as VoxTalk, in a global avatar

VoxTalk will be available internationally and the ultimate vision is to connect kids across the world through conversations.
VoxTalk (previously known as Voxbox) India's first social community for kids below 13 founded by Aditya Jaishankar and Sunder Raman has launched a unique Q&A (Questions and answers) feature for kids.
An experiment performed by the VoxTalk team led to the creation of this innovative feature within the app.
“We realized there was a great product opportunity to keep fuelling the curiosity of kids every day and watch a wealth of spontaneous conversations unfold themselves in a simple question-answer thread format”, says Jaishankar.
This led to the creation of a feature within our app called Q&A, which is like an ultimate curiosity quencher for kids, where kids ask questions and kids answer questions. This is an ideal fit for the 8- to 12-year-old who likes to indulge in conversations on his own with minimal parental supervision.
Every answer is moderated by a skilled group of moderators. Kids can also report any objectionable answer and it will be taken down immediately for further review.
We know safety is a major concern when it comes to apps made for kids! VoxTalk, being a parent-led team, is extra careful and mindful about child safety and privacy. We have strong and stringent protocols and are COPPA and GDPR compliant and every post is moderated in real-time by a panel of moderators
The best part is that questions can even be answered using a clickable browser link without even downloading the app. The browser link process will enable any kid anywhere in the world to answer questions irrespective of whether he or she can download the app.
This makes the platform a truly global multicultural platform says Jaishankar.
