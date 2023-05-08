VROTT becomes the 26th app on Tata Play Binge

Best of global content dubbed in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, now available on Tata Play Binge, through VROTT.
Tata Play Binge has now extended efforts to bring global content much closer to home, by onboarding the rising OTT platform, VROTT. Known as ‘Global Ka Local’, the app promises to offer viewers specially curated global content in local languages like Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu along with the original language. VROTT becomes the 26th OTT app to join the band of 25 other coveted apps on Tata Play Binge.
VROTT offers 2000+ hours of global content including exclusive films and series, across a vast range of genres like action, crime, mystery, thriller, horror, and dramas. The platform premieres new content in Indian languages every alternating Friday of the week. Their diverse content library has crime thrillers from the UK, Korean action dramas, Russian mafia thrillers, Hong Kong martial arts films, Turkish family dramas, Scandinavian series and features from all over Europe. Popular titles include Skins, Official Competition, Clique, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, You Keep The Kids, Wedding Unplanner, The Icebreaker, The Heavy Water War, Welcome to Texas S1, and more.
Commenting on the onboarding of a new partner app, Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “We are happy to collaborate with VROTT to bring to our viewers a vast repository of high-octane shows from around the world. The appetite for foreign content has grown immensely in India, and platforms like VROTT, help viewers expand their palate by giving them a taste of variety content from across countries and cultures, in the language they understand. We are certain this will be a big draw for the Tata Play Binge viewers.”
“We are very excited to onboard and partner with Tata Play Binge. The appetite and palate of the Indian consumer has grown and evolved to encompass global content across various genres, blurring geographies significantly. High-quality storytelling and production has been the most sought-after and garners highest interest levels always. Through our partnership with Tata Play Binge, we are delighted to widen our reach to maximum homes and make VROTT available in native languages for a diverse and multilingual Indian audience.” Adding further he said, “All eyes will be on regional content to capture the next 100 million VOD subscribers. Along with Tata Play Binge, besides Metro cities VROTT will focus to capture the emerging interior B & C markets by adding Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi languages as well” says Manish Dutt, Founder and Managing Director, VROTT.
VROTT will join the band of 25 other popular OTT platforms on Binge like Aha, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, MX Player, SonyLIV, ReelDrama, Voot Select, hoichoi, Planet Marathi, NammaFlix, Chaupal, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, manoramaMAX, Koode, Tarang Plus, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, ShortsTV, Travelxp and DocuBay. Content from all these platforms is available to viewers of Tata Play Binge through a single subscription and single user interface. Free gaming can also be accessed on the platfrom as another point of engagement. A bundled offering of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video plans have been made exclusively available for Tata Play DTH subscribers only. Viewers can enjoy all these 26 apps on large-screen connected devices through Tata Play Binge+ Android Set Top Box, Tata Play edition of the Amazon FireTV Stick, and