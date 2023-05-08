VROTT becomes the 26th app on Tata Play Binge

“We are very excited to onboard and partner with Tata Play Binge. The appetite and palate of the Indian consumer has grown and evolved to encompass global content across various genres, blurring geographies significantly. High-quality storytelling and production has been the most sought-after and garners highest interest levels always. Through our partnership with Tata Play Binge, we are delighted to widen our reach to maximum homes and make VROTT available in native languages for a diverse and multilingual Indian audience.” Adding further he said, “All eyes will be on regional content to capture the next 100 million VOD subscribers. Along with Tata Play Binge, besides Metro cities VROTT will focus to capture the emerging interior B & C markets by adding Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi languages as well” says Manish Dutt, Founder and Managing Director, VROTT.