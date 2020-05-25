W Releases a Shot@Home Music Video Celebrating Togetherness & Companionship

Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (North) said, “As life turned upside down, and we found ourselves huddled together at home, we realised something beautiful that MEN & WOMEN may be different but are somewhere like two sides of a same coin. Staying in has made us realize that our roles as homemakers were not sacrosanct and when situation demanded we could step into each other’s shoes effortlessly. This role reversal has made us see each other in a new light of respect and admiration. And this is what W’s latest film W is M is all about, a tale of togetherness and companionship that helped many wade through this time with a smile on their face. Because M is W and W is M.