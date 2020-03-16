Watch Amit Trivedi regale audiences on the next episode of CNBC-TV18’s ‘Kiska Brand Bajega’

Speaking of the show, Aditya Bhat, Head, Business of Ideas opined, “The thought behind Kiska Brand Bajega was to take marketing to a larger audience. So far, shows have been catering to a niche, mainly the C-suite. Marketing as a concept touches each of our lives, therefore making it more accessible was natural progression for us. With the media landscape evolving rapidly with an increasing number of apps and platforms competing with traditional media, this show will capture those shifts. The overwhelming response to Season One pushed us to uncover more brand stories, and bring marketing closer to the end consumer”