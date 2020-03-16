Watch Amit Trivedi regale audiences on the next episode of CNBC-TV18’s ‘Kiska Brand Bajega’

Having featured popular actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana in the inaugural episode of ‘Kiska Brand Bajega’ season 2, the in-demand chat show by CNBC-TV18, India’s leading English business news channel is all set to feature music composer Amit Trivedi in its latest episode. The informal chat aired exclusively on CNBC-TV18 on Fridays at 10:30 pm and will see him talk about his journey and how he’s built a certain brand image in the industry. This will be followed by a panel discussion with experts who will share their industry perspective on brands and their strategies.
Some of the other stalwarts we will see in the upcoming episodes will be Jacquline Fernandes, Vidya Balan, Rohit Sharma and many more as we find out the formula behind their superhit brand journey.
While the first season successfully garnered appreciation having renowned celebrities featuring in it, the show, with its unparalleled content, was also able to pull in a wide set of audiences as it depicted the success stories of the most-recognized names and brands of the industry. Setting itself apart from run-of-the-mill chat shows, the second season of ‘Kiska Brand Bajega’ promises to showcase the inspiring stories of MDs and C-suite experts/professionals from prominent brands across diverse industries by presenting a comprehensive intellectual experience, entertainment along with a deep dive into the world of brands.
Speaking about the show, Shereen Bhan, managing director, CNBC-TV18 states, “After a very promising season one, we bring back, a one-of-a-kind show that uncovers the journey of some of India's Biggest Celebrity Brands with a sharp insight on marketing, communication and digital strategies. The show brings together marquee Indian biggest celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Rohit Sharma, Vidya Balan and many more with India’s biggest marketers to share their strategy for success. An interactive, engaging format, with a live studio audience, the show is fresh, fun and distinct.”
Speaking of the show, Aditya Bhat, Head, Business of Ideas opined, “The thought behind Kiska Brand Bajega was to take marketing to a larger audience. So far, shows have been catering to a niche, mainly the C-suite. Marketing as a concept touches each of our lives, therefore making it more accessible was natural progression for us. With the media landscape evolving rapidly with an increasing number of apps and platforms competing with traditional media, this show will capture those shifts. The overwhelming response to Season One pushed us to uncover more brand stories, and bring marketing closer to the end consumer”
Industry veterans participating in the second season includes, the likes of Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman of Board, Blue Star Limited, Ravi Santhanam, CMO, HDFC Bank, Asha Kharga, EVP & Group CMO, Axis Bank & Director on Board, Freecharge, Sujit Ganguli, CMO, ICICI Bank, Jatin Modi, Founder, Frog Ideas, Anurag Sachdeva, Director - India & South East Asia, Rovio Entertainment Ltd. along with others.
This show has been conceptualized by Business of Ideas. The season one ‘Kiska Brand Bajega’ witnessed personalities such as Madhavan Menon, Chairman & MD, Thomas Cook, Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, Zee5, renowned screen and stage personalities such as Boman Irani & Atul Khatri.
(We got this information in a press release.)