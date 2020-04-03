Watch 'Epicenter: 24 hours in Wuhan' on DocuBay

The city of Wuhan, located in the centre of Hubei province, is a highly-populated area and one of the main industrial and technological zones of China. Millions set out across the country to see family during the Lunar New Year, China's biggest festival, had their plans changed as deadly pneumonia-like virus started making news outside of the city of Wuhan. Just before Lunar New Year the city of Wuhan went into lockdown to fight the novel virus named ‘COVID-19’. The coronavirus which was spreading rapidly through the city, as asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic people went about their lives, was proving deadly to elderly or weak patients. The city administration mobilized to fight the virus, with healthcare workers at the frontline.