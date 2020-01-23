Watch India seek revenge against New Zealand

The Indian cricket team will tour New Zealand from 24th January to 4th March 2020 for a bilateral series consisting of five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.
India’s World Cup dreams ended agonisingly at the hands of the Kiwis in the semi-final. With the loss still hurting, there could be no better revenge for Virat Kohli’s men than beating the Black Caps in their own backyard.
The Indian team, fresh off their victory against Australia, will miss inform opener Shikhar Dhawan due to injury.
New Zealand haven’t been in the best of form lately having been whitewashed by Australia in their three-match Test series. Against India, their task will be tougher as they will be without the services of stars like Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Jimmy Neesham who are out with injuries.
The recent win against Australia has given new energy to the Indian cricket team to get them ready to take on a tough and challenging New Zealand on their home turf. Cricket fans of both countries are eagerly waiting to witness high octane cricketing drama on the field.
(We got this information in a press release.)