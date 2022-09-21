Watch the television premier of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR starrer ‘RRR’ on 25th September only on Zee TV

The mega multi-starrer film produced in India, RRR is one of the most expensive productions with a budget of over 550 Crores. The cutting-edge visual graphics that made the story come alive on screen in the most extravagant way, received applause not only from the national film fraternity but also from the international industry. The period drama, which is loosely based on the story of Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, was released in theatres around the world on March 24 and now is all premier on Zee TV.