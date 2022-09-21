Watch the television premier of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR starrer ‘RRR’ on 25th September only on Zee TV

The period drama, which is loosely based on the story of Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, was released in theatres around the world on March 24.
A film that marked the ‘Rise’ of unmatched cinematic experience, created a ‘Roar’ at the Box Office Worldwide and started a ‘Revolt’ that brought people back to the theatre is all set to make its way to every household with its television premier. The film of the year, the magnum opus, RRR will air on Zee TV this 25th of September at 12pm. This 1000 crore club movie created by S.S. Rajamouli - RRR stars the two powerhouses of Indian cinema- Ram Charan and Jr. NTR and Bollywood superstars like Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt. This larger-than-life cinematic experience multi-starrer film shook the entertainment industry, worldwide.
The mega multi-starrer film produced in India, RRR is one of the most expensive productions with a budget of over 550 Crores. The cutting-edge visual graphics that made the story come alive on screen in the most extravagant way, received applause not only from the national film fraternity but also from the international industry. The period drama, which is loosely based on the story of Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, was released in theatres around the world on March 24 and now is all premier on Zee TV.
RRR takes us on a captivating ride filled with a virtuous friendship, unbelievable energy, jaw-dropping action, and innocent romance. The drama will compel you to sit up and whistle for your favourite stars. So, block your calendars to witness a spectacle from the Indian film industry with the telecast of RRR on 25th September only on Zee TV.
(We got this information in a press release).