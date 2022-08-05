Watch your favourite South films now in Hindi with Tata Play South Talkies

Tata Play South Talkies will present 2 World Television Premiers each month. Loaded with exclusive titles which will be available on Indian television in Hindi for the very first time, this ad-free service will be available on the Tata Play mobile app as Catch- up and VOD (Video-On-Demand). South Talkies will be home to specially curated movies that will showcase slice-of-life, relatable, sometimes aspirational, sometimes larger-than-life and feel-good storylines, where six to seven movies will be aired back-to-back, every day. High rated films of top South Indian stars like Trance, Manam, Googly, Masters and Yaradi Nee Mohini and several others will be a part of this extensive library. The service will be available free for the first five days followed by a minimal charge of Rs.2 per day.